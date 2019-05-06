NWS Tallahassee conducts hurricane training exercise

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hurricane season is almost upon us. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tallahassee spent Monday afternoon holding a training exercise to prepare for the event of a landfalling hurricane.

Meteorologists prepared forecast updates geared towards emergency management officials and answered questions about the practice storm. They also conducted mock television and video chat interviews, while answering phone questions.

The goal of the entire exercise is to help NWS meteorologists provide a consistent forecast across all platforms.

“One of the things we’re really anticipating this season is an increased sense of anxiety and concern. I think one thing that we’re going to focus on this year is trying to be more proactive about getting the message out there of what we’re actually expecting, and also dispelling myths. People may think something is coming and it’s not,” said Mark Wool, warning coordination meteorologist at NWS Tallahassee. “We don’t want to send mixed messages out there. We want to make sure our forecasters can properly interpret products coming out of the National Hurricane Center and then conveying the message to the public.”

Emergency management officials and media in attendance provided feedback on the execution of the exercise. NWS Tallahassee will use feedback to help improve forecast products and other work assignments.

