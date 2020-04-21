NWS: Worth County had an EF-2 tornado Monday morning

By: WALB News 10

April 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) -- The National Weather Service said Tuesday that a tornado touched down just west of the Mitchell/Worth County line, along South County Line Road, damaging a mobile home on Monday.

The tornado continued northeast, impacting several single-family homes along Highway 112 and York Road.

Damage to a home on York Road was consistent with an EF-2 tornado with wind peak winds around 120 mph, according to NWS.

The tornado lifted shortly after crossing York Road, with no additional damage noted.

It ran for 8.6 miles and was 500 yards wide. It started about 2:10 a.m., two miles northwest of Bridgeboro, and ended two miles from Gordy, in Worth County.

It was active for about five minutes, according to NWS.

NWS said the information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS storm data.