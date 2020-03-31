NWS advises to seek shelter during severe weather if in mobile home

By: Hannah Messer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Weather forecasters are trying to balance storm safety with social distancing.

Mobile home parks are vulnerable to sever weather; people are advised to leave them for a community shelter.

But, does that make sense when we're not supposed to gather in groups? The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says it's still the best move.

"The tornado is certainly more the immediate threat," said Kelly Godsey, the Senior Service Hydrologist and Meteorologist with NWS Tallahassee. "It's a life-threatening situation and it's something that people should treat as their first priority to protect themselves. And then we can address the social distancing thing later."

NWS Tallahassee says people sheltering from a storm should still try to stay six feet apart.