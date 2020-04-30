NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Gadsden County

By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 30, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado went through Gadsden County on Wednesday evening.

NWS says the tornado was less than a mile long and about 150 yards, at it's widest.

WCTV is on the ground in Gadsden County for clean up efforts today. We will have live reports at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

 