NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado went through Gadsden County on Wednesday evening.

NWS says the tornado was less than a mile long and about 150 yards, at it's widest.

EF1 tornado was found in Gadsden County, FL from the storms on April 29. It was less than a mile long and was about 150 yards at its widest. Some minor structural damage was found along with uprooted and snapped trees. pic.twitter.com/AtB3IiVcF6 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 30, 2020

