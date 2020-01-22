NY teen makes petition to move Super Bowl Sunday to Saturday

By: CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) — A New York teen wants to change the day of the Super Bowl.

Frankie Ruggeri, 16, has a legitimate reason for the change: Who wants to get up on Monday morning after such a late night watching the big game?

Frankie says he feels Saturday would be better, so people can sleep in on Sunday.

He started a Change.org petition to get others behind his idea, starting with the 2021 Super Bowl. As of noon Wednesday, the petition had more than 8,500 signatures.

Frankie's father, Frank Ruggeri, says he's impressed with his son's effort to get the movement rolling.

"He was persistent, very persistent, and he really believed it was a good cause," Frank Ruggeri said. "So I said, 'Frankie, go for it. Do what you gotta do.'"

Frankie said his idea is a no-brainer.

"I'd like for the Super Bowl to be on Saturdays, because schools are not open the next day," he said. "No school the next morning, no work. Might as well make it Saturday."

Similar efforts in the past have been unsuccessful, largely because the NFL believes TV ratings and revenue will be stronger by keeping its big game on Sundays.

