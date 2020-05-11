Nail salon clients get pampering after reopening

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Along with barber shops and hair salons, nail salons also opened their doors on Monday to once again pamper their clients.

Technicians and their clients are required to wear face masks and continue practicing social distancing, and clear shields are now in each station in order to protect clients and nail technicians.

“I am excited; it feels so good amazing,” said Natasha, a client at Royal Nail Spa.

“We are very grateful to be able to be open cause we are able to have the customers come back and see familiar faces and our employees are very anxious,” said Samantha Tran, the manager of Royal Nail Spa

For the guests at Royal Nail Salon there are questions now before entering the salon: Have you been sick in the past 30 days?

Have you been around someone that had COVID-19?

Are you okay with a temperature check at the door?

Guests and clients must wear a mask while inside.

“And we’ve been putting up safety shields between clients and tech and we are using every other station to make sure that we use social distancing protocol,” said Tran.

At Millennium Nail and Day Spa, owner Tammy Nguyen provides her staff with face masks and face shields

But she says reopening has been getting mixed reactions.

“Some guests were not real excited to have to be wearing a face mask and then others were like ‘Oh thank you, thank you for looking out for the rest of us,'” said owner, Tammy Nguyen.

Nguyen says the health and safety of everyone in the salon is top priority.

“More importantly my team needs to be confident that they are also protected and our community is safe,” she said.

Nguyen says she has a large inventory of gloves, face masks, and face shields that she would be more than happy to share with other salons in the area.

