Naked man shot by officer: Georgia county dropped from suit

By: Associated Press

June 10, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- A federal judge has dismissed civil rights claims against a Georgia county after a police officer shot an unarmed, naked man.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen, who's white, killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill, a black veteran with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, in 2015.

Hill's family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Olsen and the county, claiming officials failed to provide adequate training for interacting with mentally ill people.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled last week that DeKalb County's training on use of force and interactions with mentally ill people followed best law enforcement practices.

The claims against Olsen remain.

Hill was wandering around his apartment complex without clothes when a manager called 911. Olsen was dispatched to the scene and shot Hill shortly after arriving.

