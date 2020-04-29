National 7-on-7 football power in Tallahassee helping put local athletes on map

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One of the top 7-on-7 football programs in the nation resides in Tallahassee.

DOMO Smoke did not start as a 7-on-7 program. Harrison Smith and a friend helped kids prepare for drills they would see at college football camps.

"We would meet up at the park," Smith said, "Go over some drills and get the acclimated to the things they would see when they go to college football camp."

The breakout moment came in 2009. Harrison took 13 kids to camp in

Tuscaloosa, Ala. He received the invite from his good friend Kirby Smart, who was the defensive coordinator at Alabama at the time.

"When Alabama had football camps in the past," Smith said, "They would have colleges from all over there, even junior colleges. When we left there, every kid on that van had an opportunity to go to college.

Since then, Harrison's program expanded.

Now, they have three teams and the players range from Atlanta down to Miami. He estimates he's helped at least 200 kids go to college.

"Some of them didn't even have an opportunity initially," Smith said. "Because of the relationship I have with college coaches I was able to help a lot of kids."

Godby's De'Shawn Rucker played with DOMO. He feels his recruiting accelerated after a summer with Smith.

"I feel like I would have had some offers," Rucker said, "But I feel like he got some of those DI offers I have right now."

DOMO has had national success; recently, they had two teams finish in the top five at the Plyon 7-on-7 National Tournament.

"I flew some kids out to Las Vegas," Smith said. "We finished in the top four in that tournament."

Smith says the name, DOMO, is a shortened version of the phrase "Do More, Say Less," which encourages kids to push past their limits.