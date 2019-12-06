National Law Enforcement Memorial to add LCSO deputy's name to wall

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says one of its own will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Deputy Khomas Revels was killed nearly 50 years ago while he was trying to stop a robbery, the sheriff's office says.

On September 18, 1970, Revels and Deputy Hallie Carroll went into a store while in uniform before their shift. When they walked in, they realized someone was robbing the store.

Despite the fact they were unarmed, the deputies tried to stop the robber. Both deputies were shot, but Carroll was able to recover from the injuries.

“It is important that we honor the sacrifices of those who work in this profession and, more specifically, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting this community," Sheriff Walt McNeil said. "We continue to honor the sacrifice Deputy Revels made almost 50 years ago and will never forget the price he and his family paid while serving the citizens of Leon County."

The sheriff's office says earlier this year, Revels' name and story were submitted to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the nonprofit organization that runs the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Revels' name will be added to the walls of the memorial during Police Week in May 2020. He and others will be honored at the candlelight vigil there on May 13, 2020.

The memorial was first established in October 1991. Today, it has more than 20,000 names of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty inscribed on it.

Once Revels' name is inscribed, it will be the third name from the Leon County Sheriff's Office inscribed on the national memorial. He will join sheriff Maurice Langston, who died in 1901, and deputy Chris Smith, who died in 2014.

Revels' name is already on the Florida Sheriff's Association Memorial.

