#WCTVNSD: Big Bend and South Georgia talent put pen to paper

Cairo High School quarterback Matthew Peters signed his National Letter of Intent from the Naval Academy.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:19 AM, Feb 05, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports
February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Highly coveted recruits from around the country are making their college decisions.

Wednesday is the first official day of the traditional signing period for college recruits of all sports to ink their National Letters of Intent.

Check out where local athletes from the Big Bend and South Georgia are heading below. To share your photos, follow the link to our ShareIt! tab.

