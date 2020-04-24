EF-1 tornado touched down in Leon County Thursday, NWS says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Tallahassee Thursday night.

NWS says its meteorologists gave the preliminary rating after observing damage in the northern parts of the city. They say the tornado moved through the Lake Jackson and Bradfordville area.

At least one person died as a result of this storm, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The NWS says it will release more information on this tornado later.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tornado is categorized as an EF-1 when it caused moderate damage and has speeds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

