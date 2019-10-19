National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Seminole

By: 10News WTSP

SEMINOLE, Fla. — After a night of severe weather that caused significant damage to the 12 Oaks Mobile Home Park in Seminole, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service made the determination based off of photos of damage in the area from the media, public, and first responders. It added that the damage was consistent with an EF-0 tornado packing maximum winds of 70 mph.

The entire Tampa Bay area remains under a tornado threat as of Saturday morning.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE DAMAGE: Several carports and chairs were picked up and stripped of mobile homes. This is at the 12 Oaks Mobile Home Park. Here’s resident Frank Sanders showing me his damage @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/idtRXbTXWM — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) October 19, 2019

Those living in the mobile home community reported the tornado was quick and powerful, with one man even comparing it to the sound of a train.

Several carports were ripped off of homes, and more damage is possible as Tropical Storm Nestor makes its way toward the Florida Panhandle.

The Tampa Bay area is expected to see heavy rain, strong winds, and a potential for storm surge as the storm pushes onward.

