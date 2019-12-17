National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Early County, Colquitt

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes touched down in Early County and Miller County on Tuesday afternoon.

NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched just northeast of Colquitt, with winds estimated of 110 mph.

Authorities say an EF-0 tornado touched down in Early County, with winds estimated at 80 mph.

⚠️��️We have also confirmed a smaller tornado, EF-0, in Early county this afternoon. Winds were estimated at 80 mph and was on the ground for approximately 0.4 miles. Additional damage surveys are planned for tomorrow in other locations impacted by tornadoes. #GAwx pic.twitter.com/pS0i6DXllz — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 18, 2019

This is a developing story.