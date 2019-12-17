National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Early County, Colquitt

Photo via MGN: Lane Pearman / CC BY 2.0
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:53 PM, Dec 17, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
December 17, 2019

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes touched down in Early County and Miller County on Tuesday afternoon.

NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched just northeast of Colquitt, with winds estimated of 110 mph.

Authorities say an EF-0 tornado touched down in Early County, with winds estimated at 80 mph.

This is a developing story.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus