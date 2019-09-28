Navy Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Navy Veteran Edmond Stearman Celebrated his 100th birthday at the American Legion near Lake Ella in Tallahassee. As a marine, he was in nine pacific landings

during WWII, but Saturday afternoon he celebrated a major milestone.

"It makes us proud beyond words that all these people have come out. That you can tell that they really love my dad, and that is amazing," says Stearman's youngest daughter Becki Smith.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate his birthday and return the love that he spread to everyone else for decades.

It all started with the way he raised his family.His oldest son, Benny Stearman states, "We didn't have much but what we had a lot of was love. The love that our mother and father showed us is incomparable, nothing compares. So we have been very blessed"

The navy veteran has lived through 18 presidents and 3 wars including WWII where he served as a boatswain's mate. If you were to see him dancing today however, you would think he was 50 years younger.

He's so healthy and still moves so well that his family would be surprised if they were back to celebrate his 110th birthday in 10 years.

Although he's already a national hero as a veteran, his friends and family want the world to know that his character and heart is what really makes him legendary.

"He is an honorable man, and I have told people my whole life that my dad is a southern gentleman and he loves and respects from birth to death,' says Smith.

For his last few birthdays he has celebrated with trips to Imo Jima and Hawaii respectively but this year his wish is to visit the White House.