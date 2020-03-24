Near-record heat will arrive later this week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Temperatures have been above average for more than two weeks, and we could see temperatures at or near record territory later in the week.

A weak warm front was situated from Oklahoma to central Georgia based on surface observations Tuesday morning. With the front to our north and no other suitable lifting mechanisms, rain chances will only be on the light side for Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure aloft with an accompanying surface low and weak front is expected to move through the Southeast Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It will likely stay far enough north to keep rain and thunderstorm chances low for the Big Bend and South Georgia viewing area.

After the trough passes and the surface low move into the Atlantic, ridging aloft will begin to move into the region. Only a chance of a pop-up shower will be in place Thursday and Friday as higher heights and warmer temperatures aloft will place a cap on rain chances. Instead, very warm weather will be in place. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday. With the record highs for Tallahassee being 86 and 88 for Thursday and Friday, respectively, new records could be set.

The hot temperatures will last into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front is expected to make its way through the eastern U.S. Sunday. With the accompanying trough of low pressure staying to the north, the bulk of the lift will keep rain chances on the low side (20%) again with a mostly cloudy sky and highs still in the 80s.

