Nearly 150 “severely neglected” dogs rescued in Dixie County

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Humane Society of the United States and the sheriff’s office are rescuing nearly 150 dogs from a property in Dixie County.

Authorities say the animals were in a severe neglect situation on a five-acre residential property that includes a dilapidated mobile home and several campers.

“In my nearly 20 years as sheriff, I have never seen conditions of this magnitude,” said Dixie County sheriff Dewey Hatcher said in a press release issued by the humane society.

The dogs, primarily found living outside, appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care and were living in filthy, poor conditions.

According to the humane society, the animals were in hutches caked in feces and leaking in the rain, some with no apparent access to food and water.

Most of the dogs were suffering from skin conditions characterized by missing fur, sores and itchy skin.

Crews are taking the rescued animals to shelters for exams and care.

“This is a tragic scene-- it is intensely sad to see these dogs suffering in obvious misery and pain,” said Laura Koivula, deputy manager of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States.

“We are thankful to all of the agencies involved for working through the rain to get these dogs desperately-needed help.”

