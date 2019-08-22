Nearly a dozen cats rescued from Boynton Still construction site

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Boynton Still construction site has not only displaced long-time homeowners, but also feral cats.

Representatives for the Tallahassee-based non-profit cat rescue, 'It's Meow or Never' said they were called after reports of two cats that had been killed by construction equipment.

"We're trying to get them all out of here to place them in a barn-cat situation," said IMON President Joann Alford.

On Thursday, they trapped three cats within an hour. They trapped seven earlier in the week and there could be more, said Alford.

"Those cats have been here since before they started the destruction that they're doing," resident Debbie Murray told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "Those cats were running around free and happy."

IMON will either spay or neuter the cats and vaccinate them, but they cannot be returned to the constriction area where the city is working on Phase 3 of the FAMU Way project because it is too dangerous. Since they are feral, they would make great barn cats to keep a handle on a rodent or snake population, If someone is interested in taking some of the cats they should visit ItsMeowOrNeverTally.com, or call Misty at (304) 596-3261.

Financial donations can be made via PatyPal by searching itsmeowornevertally@gmail.com.

