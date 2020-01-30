Nebraska movie theater guests taken to hospital after being served toxic cleaning solution

A Nebraska movie house that also serves food and drinks is under investigation after two female guests and a bartender drank a toxic cleaning solution.

All three were taken to the hospital.

The cleaner was stored in an old liquor bottle behind the bar at the Alamo Drafthouse.

A bartender who didn’t know the bottle was filled with the cleaning solution mixed it into the women’s drinks and served it to them.

Both got sick.

Another bartender, who didn’t make the drink, tasted it and became ill, too.

Alamo Drafthouse released a statement:

"On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, two guests and a staff member were accidentally served a cleaning solution in their drinks. This is a truly awful situation, and we have made contact with the guests so we can do everything we can to make this right. We are sincerely sorry and have already put in place a thorough review to ensure that this was an isolated incident and we firmly believe it was. Our company’s health and safety procedures were clearly not followed, and the employee responsible has been terminated. We have initiated a full staff retraining to ensure that it does not happen again."

One of the victims, Sarah Baker, said she went back to the doctor the day after being released from the hospital.

Baker said her throat is still burning and she has no energy.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said this incident won’t be treated as a simple accident.

"It's frightening and a little shocking," Polikov said. "But we can't just write it off to stuff happens. Someone … neglected what they were doing or how they did it."

An investigation by the Nebraska Liquor Commission is also underway.

Bars and restaurants in Nebraska are required to follow the state’s food code, which states that poisonous or toxic materials need to be stored in a way they cannot contaminate items meant for consumption.

