Nefetari's holding pop-up brunch as part of FAMU homecoming

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Back by popular demand is Nefetari's Fine Cuisine and Spirits, which stopped normal operations on June 30.

Since then, the owner says they have been on a pseudo vacation, but after an influx of calls regarding Florida A&M's homecoming weekend, they decided to host a pop-up brunch for one day only.

"Isn't that crazy? I felt like Sally Fields at the Oscars when she said, 'You love me. You really, really love me!" You know?" owner and Executive Chef Sharon Ames-Dennard said.

Ames-Dennard says she is planning a "cornucopia" of items made from scratch.

Popular entrees, along with desserts and appetizers, like her fire starter cauliflower, will make an appearance.

The pop-up brunch is this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you miss it, don't worry, Ames-Dennard says there'll be more to come.

For a full list of FAMU homecoming activities, click here.