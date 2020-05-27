Negligence suit filed against TDC after resident's COVID-19 diagnosis

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – Advocates for a resident at the Tallahassee Developmental Center are now filing a negligence suit against the center and its owners after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Guardian advocates for Dillion Johnson — who suffers with muscular dystrophy and several other disabilities — filed the suit in Leon Circuit court last week. The suit is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

The suit alleges that despite a declared state of emergency in Florida, Pensacola Care Incorporated and the Quest Management Group failed to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on behalf of vulnerable residents at TDC.

It claims Pensacola Care Incorporated sent out a memo on March 26 “ordering TDC staff not to wear masks unless instructed to do so by a supervisor.”

The suit contends that Johnson was hospitalized in April within days of a fellow resident testing positive for COVID-19. The suit contends Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10 and was hospitalized for another ten days, both at Capital Regional Medical Center and Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The suit contends the Pensacola Care Incorporated “owed a duty to their residents, including Dillion Johnson, to put reasonable safety measures into place” including infection control protocols.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence in two previous incidents in which Johnson was seriously injured. In a January 2018 incident, the suit alleges a staff member tipped Johnson’s wheelchair forward and it landed on top of him – leaving Johnson with a head injury, his left eye swollen shut and a cast on his arm. The suit contends that incident was caught on surveillance video and later investigated by AHCA.

The suit also alleges a second incident in June 2018, when another resident caused Johnson’s wheelchair to tip over backwards. Johnson was taken to the hospital and x-rays revealed a broken right arm.

The civil suit was filed by Jane Johnson and Brent Johnson who are listed as “co-guardian advocates.” The two have the same last name as Dillion Johnson, but they are not related to him. The suit says the two became guardian advocates for Dillion last year, but are not seeking any financial compensation or damages for themselves.

A PDF file of the lawsuit has been attached to this article. Desktop users can find the PDF at the top right section of the page, while mobile users can find it at the bottom.

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to both TDC and Dillion Johnson’s attorney for comment.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.