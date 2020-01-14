Neighbors' dog attacks thief, saves Houston man from mugging

A man from Houston considers himself lucky after thieves apparently followed him home from the bank and attacked, only to be chased away by his neighbors' dog.

While Jose Luis Hernandez, right, checked his mail, he says a man in a red hoodie attacked and would have “ripped him apart” trying to get money if not for his neighbors' dog Ace. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Jose Luis Hernandez says he had all his week’s earnings on him after cashing his check Friday night at a Wells Fargo in Houston. He had $200 in his front shirt pocket and $700 in his wallet in his back pocket.

When Hernandez drove home, he says he didn’t notice what he now believes was a black sedan following him from the bank. His neighbors’ surveillance video shows the car pull up as Hernandez opened the gate to his driveway.

Hernandez went to check his mail, and as he was standing there, he says a man in a red hoodie approached. His neighbors' small dog, named Ace, also ran over, barking, and the man asked him to put the dog away.

Continuing to check the mail, Hernandez ignored the man until, armed with a rock, he was suddenly behind him, demanding his wallet. He says the man pushed him into a ditch when he refused to hand it over.

The entire time Ace was barking and nipping at the man’s heels.

“I just started kicking and kicking,” said Hernandez in Spanish.

Unable to get Hernandez’s wallet, the man snatched the $200 out of his shirt pocket, ripping the shirt as he did so. The surveillance video shows the thief running away to the idling sedan, even as Ace chases him, still barking and attempting to bite him.

Hernandez says if it wasn’t for Ace, he thinks the thief would have “ripped him apart” while he was lying in the ditch.

He says he knows the attack could have been much worse and considers himself lucky. He hopes by sharing his story someone will recognize the thief or the car and turn them into the police. He also wants to help prevent someone else from being followed home from the bank.

