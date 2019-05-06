Neighbors helping neighbors in Cairo rebuild two months after tornado

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- Help continues to pour in from across South Georgia two months after a devastating tornado hit the city. Second Harvest says the food will be handed out through its mobile food pantries.

The food drive is just one of the many ways residents and organizations are still helping tornado victims. Those impacted say the need is still present in the severely damaged areas.

Tornado damage is still very visible around town. The biggest change, however, is all of the tractors and workers that can be seen trying to get things back up and running.

But, it could take a while.

One woman said the tornado was so bad, it felt like she was inside of a washing machine. She was still too upset to talk about it, but her daughter spoke on camera.

"It popped and there was an explosion behind the truck," remembered Elvira Hernandez who recalls when a power line had fallen on the truck her mother was in while riding through the Cairo cemetery to escape the tornado back in March.

"She said it was dark and windy and rainy. They actually rode over a roof of a building that had flew off," Hernandez said. "They ran halfway over it but they couldn't go anywhere because they got stuck."

It could've been the roof from a building across from the cemetery or from the building next to that one. There's no telling, considering the many buildings and homes in the area were damaged.

Monday, a construction crew was working on a roof at a funeral home on Fourth Avenue.

Workers pointed out needed repairs to the building, and others around town.

"Just some panels on the front of the roof," said one construction worker. "I think we're going to replace the sides, too, but I'm not really sure. Ah, man, it's horrific. It destroyed everything."

Multiple crews on different sites in Cairo are in the process of repairing or replacing roofs and more. Some homes are already complete.

For some, there's no rearing, because the damage is so extensive.

"The Lord has taken care of us," said Robert Price, a Cairo resident who sustained damage to his roof. "It just made sure it moved off. It didn't knock anything over."

Hernandez says the construction is a great sign of progress but says the true rebuilding comes from neighbors helping neighbors.

"If we don't help one another, there's no way someone can alone," she said.

Hernandez says she's been giving donations and doing what she can to help those impacted by the tornado. She hopes others are doing the same to help this area get back on their feet as soon as possible.