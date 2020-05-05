New COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to open in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health says starting Thursday, Suwannee County will be conducting rive-thru COVID-19 testing.

FDOH says patients do not need signs or symptoms of the coronavirus to receive testing. No appointment is needed either; however, participants are to bring a valid ID and stay in their vehicle.

The Suwannee County Department of Health, which is located at 915 Nobles Ferry Road, will conduct testing on May 7, 12 and 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Test results are not immediate and may take several days or longer to return. You will get your test results via the phone number you gave at the time of screening.

FDOH says more Suwannee County testing dates and locations will be announced later.

For more information, you can call 386-362-2708.

