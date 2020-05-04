New COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Hamilton, Columbia, Calhoun and Liberty counties

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — There are new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Hamilton, Columbia, Calhoun and Liberty counties.

At all of the following locations, no signs or symptoms of coronavirus are needed in order for someone to be tested. Additionally, participants don't need an appointment.

Hamilton and Calhoun counties

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency says the following locations will be open for drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to noon on their respective dates.

—May 4: Hamilton County Health Department, 209 SE Central Ave., Jasper, Fla.

—May 5: Wilson Park, 232 NE Hillsboro St., Lake City, Fla.

—May 6: Cunningham Park, 981 Berry St. Extension, Jennings, Fla.

—May 7: Ft. White Community Center, Highway 47, Fort White, Fla.

—May 8: Wilson Park, 232 NE Hillsboro St., Lake City, Fla.

—May 9: White Springs Clinic, 16811 Springs Street, White Springs, Fla.

—May 11: Hamilton County Health Department, 209 SE Central Ave., Jasper, Fla.

—May 12: Wilson Park, 232 NE Hillsboro St., Lake City, Fla.

—May 13: Cunningham Park, 981 Berry St. Extension, Jennings, Fla.

—May 14: Ft. White Community Center, Highway 47, Fort White, Fla.

—May 15: White Springs Clinic, 16811 Springs Street, White Springs, Fla.

—May 16: Wilson Park, 232 NE Hillsboro St., Lake City, Fla.

Participants need to bring a valid ID and remain in their vehicle. Hamilton County EMA says test results are not immediate and may take 24 to 48 hours or longer for results. You will receive test results via the phone number you give at the time of screening.

Calhoun County

Residents can get tested for free at the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The county health department is located at 19611 SR 20 W in Blountstown.

Liberty County

Residents can get tested for free at the Florida Department of Health in Liberty County on Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The county health department is located at 12832 North Central St. in Bristol.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the FDOH website.

