New Coke facility planned for Tifton; 200 jobs expected

October 11, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Friday that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (UNITED), the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America, will build a new sales center in Tifton, creating 200 jobs and investing $60 million.

Coca-Cola UNITED currently operates a smaller sales facility in Sylvester, which will close once the new Tifton facility opens in late 2021. Sylvester plant employees will work out of Tifton.

“As one of our most beloved and deeply-rooted brands, any time the Coca-Cola system expands, it’s good news for the State of Georgia,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I want to congratulate Coca-Cola UNITED on its plans to build this new, state-of-the-art facility. I am confident that our unrivaled workforce and expansive logistics network will ensure their continued success as they distribute Coca-Cola products throughout the Southeast from this new center in Tifton.”

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Coca-Cola UNITED currently employs approximately 10,000 people in more than 60 facilities spanning Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“We are thrilled about our plans to build a new facility in Tifton as it will allow us to optimize our distribution network and better serve our customers for decades to come,” said John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “This decision is part of our company’s broader strategy to invest in our expanded footprint – which has more than tripled since 2014 -- to benefit our associates, our customers, and our communities.”

The facility in Tifton will include a sales and distribution center, warehouse, and office space, and will serve customers and other Coca-Cola facilities throughout South Georgia and the Florida panhandle, distributing around 4.5 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

“Great things are happening in Tifton, Georgia, and we are excited to welcome Coca-Cola UNITED to Tifton as our newest corporate partner,” said Brian Marlowe, president and CEO of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce and the Tift County Development Authority. “Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and the company’s decision to build a state-of-the-art facility in Tifton speaks volumes about our pro-business environment and strategic location.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Hank Evans represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with Georgia Power and the Tift County Development Authority.

“We are proud to congratulate Coca-Cola UNITED as they grow their footprint in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With direct access to I-75, I am confident that Georgia’s logistics infrastructure will be a great asset to UNITED as they continue to serve South Georgia and parts of Florida from this new center. Thanks to our economic development partners in the region for making this possible.”

