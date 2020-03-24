New Consumer Alert issued for COVID-19 scams

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert as new scams arise related to COVID-19.

The Attorney General's office received reports over the weekend of people receiving text messages, asking them to click on a link to claim a $1,000 payment, "apparently connected to a COVID-19 federal stimulus package." The office says it likely contained malware.

Attorney General Moody is asking Floridians to watch out for scams, never give out personal or financial information to solicitors, and to never click on links in unsolicited text messages.

"Sadly, scammers never stop trying to make a dishonest dollar- not even amid a pandemic. If you receive an unsolicited text message, email, phone call or any other communication claiming a cash payment, government benefit or other COVID-19 relayed offer, be very suspicious," Moody said. "Guard your personal financial information and report scams to my office."

State officials say law enforcement agencies in South Florida are issuing alerts about people impersonating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers, dressing in masks and white lab coats, and going door-to-door offering COVID-19 test kits. The office says if an impersonator shows up at your door, do not let them in and call 911.

Attorney General Moody has activated Florida's Price Gouging Hotline. Those suspicious of price gouging can report it by calling 1-(866)-9NO-SCAM, by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or by downloading the NO Scam app.

