New FAMU veterinary tech facility opens in Gadsden County for hands-on learning

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new hands-on learning lab for veterinary technology students at Florida A&M held their ribbon cutting on Tuesday as an addition to the university's facility on Bainbridge Highway in Gadsden County.

Administrators say the facility is 18 years in the making and they're excited to see their dream finally come to fruition.

After the ribbon cutting, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson and other leaders took a tour of the 4,000 square-foot facility.

Stuffed animals were used for illustration purposes, but the new complex gives faculty room to teach hands-on skills with live animals to better prepare students in the four-year program.

The facility has a large anatomy floor for up to 30 students and an expanded prep room, surgery suite and temporary holding area for cats and dogs.

Veterinary tech student Tiana Smith is excited for the new addition.

"It's a bigger facility. It's a better step than being on campus because we have our own facility over here and we have a lot of things that's dedicated to our course work," Smith said.

The first phase of the complex included a lab, classroom and office space.

The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Dr. Robinson says students have everything they need at their disposal to go out in the world to be even more competitive.