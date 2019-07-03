New FAMU women's coach Lynum hoping engineer quick change in culture

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the Florida A&M women's basketball team, this summer has been a season of change.

After the firing of Ledawn Gibson in February, new head coach Kevin Lynum quickly went from the interim to being named permanent.

While the transition appeared seamless, Lynum says there have been challenges as a first-time head coach; ranging from recruiting to dealing with a postseason ban, due to NCAA sanctions and, most importantly, installing a new culture.

That last point is underway right now during summer conditioning. And, while building a winning culture off Wahnish Way will take time, Lynum believes the Lady Rattlers are already on the fast track to success in 2019.

"I mean, I think any time you're taking over a program, you really want to implement and instill culture and that's one of the things we're really trying to do and I think the biggest thing is really getting ahead of it at the very beginning," Lynum said. "When you get ahead of culture and establish it right from the jump, it pretty much sets the way and pace going forward."