New Leon County Medical Examiner facility opens

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new state-of-the-art Medical Examiner facility will make work more efficient for the ten counties covered in the Leon County location.

The previous facility was located in two different spots in the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

"Leon County, working with the medical examiners office about facilities, found an opportunity to reuse a vacant county building, to upgrade it, to install new technology for the medical examiners office," said Leon County Public Information Officer Mathieu Cavell.

Doctor David Stewart has worked in the officer since 1995, and is excited about the new workplace.

"Some of the smaller communities are still operating out of hospitals but for a district as large as ours, this is a needed resource that will be good for the next, decades," said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Stewart said he is most looking forward to the increased storage space capacity.

"This is something that we've needed for years, and years, and years," said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Stewart also thanked TMH for the use of its facilities in the past fifty years.

The annual cost of maintaining the facility is just over $300,000; that cost will be offset by the facility use fees paid by other counties, and a reduction in facility use fees currently paid by Leon County to the Medical Examiner for the use of the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare facility.

The new facility will be in use beginning Tuesday.