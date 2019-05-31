New Main Street T-shirts help support local businesses

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Either born and raised or just passing through, there's now a new way to take a little bit of Valdosta as you go.

The city is launching a new way to 'support local.' Valdosta Main Street is selling T-shirts that represent the city.

The proceeds for the shirt sales will go towards starting a facade grant. It's a programs that's meant to help fund improvement projects for businesses around downtown.

"We want to make sure that downtown is beautiful and vibrant," said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director. "The buildings, if they need a little bit of help buying an awning or adding a fresh coat, that we can help them out doing that, as well."

The effort can also help promote local tourism, and extend the city's "love where you live" campaign.

The shirts are $20 and will be available at the downtown Makers Market, as well as at the Main Street office.

The city says Valdosta themed hats are also on their way.