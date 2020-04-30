New SmartBuses bring free WiFi to Leon County students

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools is rolling out a new way to help students learn from home.

On Thursday, the school district unveiled its new SmartBus Initiative. Starting Monday, 15 school buses will be parked at different locations providing students with free WiFi.

School districts in Florida remain closed for the remainder of the school year. Leon County Schools board officials say they recognize remote learning can be difficult for students and families, especially those without access to internet.

The buses are meant to bridge the gap, and give all students in the district the equal opportunity to succeed.

District officials say the fifteen buses will be parked at targeted locations to reach students who need it. They will be on site each week day beginning Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

