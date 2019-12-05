New TPD Chief Gilliam receives widespread community support

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee community is reacting positively to City Manager Reese Goad's choice of Antonio Gilliam as the new Tallahassee Police Chief.

Gilliam has been in St. Petersburg for 18 years, but is now coming home to Tallahassee.

Community leaders said they are excited about the choice of Gilliam, and they are ready to rally behind him.

Pastor Lee Johnson was a member of the Community Partners Committee; he participated in the ten finalist interviews.

He said he's happy with the choice, and ready to move forward.

"He was one of my top three that I voted on. So I was aware of his credentials, and his experience," said Pastor Johnson.

Johnson's suggestion for Gilliam is to take each day one at a time.

"The best is yet to come in this City," said Johnson. "We have some hot button issues, you know, gun violence and crime, but they were here before he got here."

The Tallahassee Urban League is also urging the community to support the new chief.

"He maybe have not been the top pick for everyone, but he's going to be our police chief, and everyone needs to support our new police chief," said Urban League President Curtis Taylor.

"Let's make Tallahassee a better place as far as law enforcement," said community leader O'Neal Jackson.

Adner Marcelin of the Tallahassee NAACP said Gilliam has already received support from inside TPD.

"Hearing that the Tallahassee Police Department and their employees panel come back, in addition to the calls that I've received, stating that we think this is the best choice, I do think that law enforcement supports him," said Marcelin.

Marcelin said the Tallahassee branch of the NAACP is ready to work with Gilliam and TPD on youth gun violence.

"We're going to have to make sure that we're not having vehicle burglaries and guns are being left in cars, and now they're being used in crimes."

Richard Murphy, the president of the PBA, was pleased with the process.

"It was a very fair process, and I appreciate the City Manager keeping the PBA and the rank and file involved in the process. There were three great candidates, I think all competed very well for it, and I'm really excited that Chief Gilliam got the nod to be the chief," said Murphy.

He said his organization is ready to partner with TPD, working on recruitment and retention.

"I've spoken to the PBA leadership in St. Pete, he has a stellar reputation down there," said Murphy. "He's coming with a fresh perspective, a breath of fresh air up here. He's thinking outside the box on a lot of things, and we're excited for him to come up here and help us."

Chief Gilliam will begin at TPD on January 6, 2020.