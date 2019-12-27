New TPD chief to be sworn-in at community center on the southside

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

December 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee's new police chief is switching things up before he's even sworn in.

Lawrence Revell's official swearing-in ceremony is one of the first changes since being named top cop Thursday morning.

Revell will be sworn in as TPD chief at Jack McLean Park. This is instead of city hall like ceremonies in the past.

Jack McLean is on Paul Russell Road on the city's southside, where Revell grew up. He graduated from nearby Richards High School.

The incoming chief says one of his top priorities is to strengthen ties with the community.

Local resident Johnitta Wells says the southside is the perfect place for Revell to start.

She points out how much Jack McLean Park means to the area.

"Here at Jack McLean, we bring together everyone from the community, from seniors to children. We do mentoring. We do tutoring. We do recreation. So, I'm excited that he actually is coming here to see what's going on at Jack McLean." Wells said.

Wells live on the southside and is a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council.

She welcomes more police presence at Jack McLean Park. She says she looks forward to TPD strengthening the already established relationship with residents and youth there.

Revell's swearing-in ceremony is Monday, January 6th at 10 a.m. Jack McLean Park is located at 700 Paul Russell Road. The public invited.

Also:

Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., the community is invited to a reception-style meet-and-greet with Chief Revell at Hilaman Golf Course, located at 2737 Blair Stone Road.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., the community is invited to meet Chief Revell at Sue Herndon McCollum Community Center at Lafayette Park, 501 Ingleside Avenue.

Additionally, Incoming Chief Revell plans to establish a citizens committee to enhance the two-way communication between TPD and residents. More details about the creation of the committee, including how to apply to serve on it, will be shared in early 2020.

Revell has served with TPD for 28 years.

