New Tallahassee City departments focus on diversity, disconnected youth, homelessness

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is renewing its focus on community service and diversity, creating two new departments.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will have an internal focus in City Hall, while the Department of Community Service will be externally facing.

"We're trying to move our city forward but in order to do that we also need to move City Hall forward," said City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Williams-Cox is excited about the new offices.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will not only focus on new hires, but also current employees, ensuring everyone working under the City umbrella feels included and heard.

"If you have a party and you invite a variety of people, you've got diversity. But if you don't ask them to dance, you don't have the inclusion piece," said Angela Hendrieth. "My job is to ensure that everyone who's working here, who's interacting here, feels a part of the City, that they have a voice."

Angela Hendrieth, a FAMU graduate, will lead the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. She has worked for the city since 2004 and will report to the city manager.

"When it comes to new employees coming in, we're going to have a hand in outreach, making sure that we're getting a diverse candidate pool, so that when we're selecting people to join the City, it's always diverse," said Hendrieth.

"That office will be responsible to make sure our workforce looks like the city that we serve," said City Manager Reese Goad.

The Department of Community Services will focus on outreach to disconnected youth, and those struggling with issues related to homelessness.

It will also allow the TEMPO program to grow.

"We're going to give it scale," said City Manager Reese Goad. "We really think there's opportunity here, it impacts so many of our priorities for our community, whether it's public safety or quality of life, or just poverty."

That department will be led by Dr. Kimball Thomas; he's the founder of the TEMPO program, which has reached more than 680 youths since 2017.

Williams-Cox is hoping the department can successfully combat homelessness.

"We wanted to do something in house to be more intentional in solving that issue," she said.

Multiple City employees said the new departments do not highlight new ideals, but rather renew and emphasize the City's focus.

"I think they have great potential," said Goad. "I'm looking forward to the results in the year to come."

The departments will be made up of current city employees; they will be created within the fiscal year 2020 budget.