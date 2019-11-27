New Thomasville businesses hoping for local shoppers during holidays

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- As holiday shopping kicks off, Thomasville businesses hope people shop local.

The City says 13 new businesses opened this year and added 30 new jobs.

The Kickstand recently opened doors downtown on Madison Street in mid-October.

The shop combines the love for bikes and skateboards, with the love for tacos.

Everyday, owner Carson Chastain preps local, organic ingredients as he opens up the Kickstand.

He says their story behind the name can be easily found around the shop by glancing up.

"You can see the writing where they would hang different sized tired on the big nails up there, so there's a lot of history in the building," said Chastain.

A family photo from the 60s shows the shop first built by his grandfather and opened as a lawnmower and bike shop.

"We have bicycles in our blood," said Chastain.

He says half of shop supplies tacos and the other half with bikes, skateboards, and other gear.

"We wanted to have a space where all types of people felt comfortable. A place where they can forget about everything and relax," said Chastain.

After renovating the place themselves for nearly year, the mom and pop shop is hoping others enjoy it too.

"Often times, when you go in these businesses the store owners will be there with their families, so that's why it's a great time to really try and spend your money locally and support all of these local business owners," said Christy Owens, with the City of Thomasville.

The City is reminding friends and neighbors to shop local with holiday spending just around the corner.

"We want to push Small Business Saturday because it's a way to encourage people to shop local. For every dollar that is spent at a local business, 67 cents stays in that community," said Owens.

The City says a number of local shops will be opening in hopes to see local support.

According to a National Federation of Independent Business survey, last year's Small Business Saturday hit a record high with 104 million shoppers spending more than $17 billion locally.

