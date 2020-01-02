Homelessness, public transportation top 2020 list for new Valdosta Mayor

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 2, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta will start the decade with new leadership.

Incoming Mayor Scott James is hoping to hit the ground running, tackling issues from homelessness to public transportation.

Long time local radio show host Scott James won a run off last month. He will officially be sworn in as the new Valdosta Mayor next week, but he said they have already been hard at work setting goals and priorities for the new year.

One of those is public transportation, a hot topic for the Valdosta community for decades. James is hoping to have an answer within the next 12 months.

On Thursday, he said regional transportation officials are looking in to two potential models of what is called 'micro-transit.' James said the system is meant to be a modern alternative to traditional buses.

"Uber and Lyft privatized, one is the city operates. So they operate their own, get the cars, hire the drivers and do all that stuff," James said. "You don't want to run an empty bus, that makes no sense. You don't want to run a bus with two or three people in there, so an on-demand system is the way to go."

The Valdosta Mayor added the service would eliminate the need for riders to have to walk far distances for bus stops.

Another 2020 priority for the new city leader is tackling homelessness, with hopes of bringing a tiny home community to the Azalea City.

The community is meant to serve as a transition for those leaving a shelter, but not yet ready to be on their own. Mayor James said a study group is now looking in to options. His idea is to build 40 park model homes.

"I'm trying to give those that find themselves in a situation, those that were down to that last paycheck, those that couldn't keep up with the payments on a home they're in, that are out on the street, I want to give them a path," James said.

LAMP Shelter Director Yurshema Flanders supports the tiny home community concept, saying it could allow them to provide for people across South Georgia.

"I have noticed that there has been an increase of individuals who are living on the street. So with the tiny houses aspect, that would eradicate that," Flanders said. "There is an overflow in the shelter, a lot of times there is a waiting list, so that would be an opportunity to expand our services."

The shelter provides housing for 65 people for up to 90 days, while also providing services to help them back on their feet, from transportation to resume building and job searching.

Organization officials said the tiny homes could help transition individuals out of the shelter while still being able to provide extra support.

"A lot of times there's barriers that need to be addressed that you can't always do in thirty days. So with that aspect, it gives us more time to actually get to the soul of that person, to actually fix those things that actually needs to be fixed and not a temporary bandaid," Flanders said. "Transitions the ones who have completed our program in to those tiny houses so that we're still working with them, they're working well on their way. We're just making sure that everything's still going smoothly while the others transition in to the shelter."

LAMP officials said a project like this could help more than just people in Valdosta. The organization helps eight surrounding counties, so they said every little bit helps.

Mayor James also added that, along with city officials, they are continuing to make it a priority to manage and improve the wastewater and sewage systems throughout the city. They have planned a Mayor's Paddle with the Watershed Coalition to tour some of the problem sites along the river. That will take place on January 18.

James will be officially sworn in on Thursday.