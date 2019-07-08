New apartments proposed near Valdosta State University

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The city of Valdosta is making room for more rooms as a local developer looks to build two new apartment complexes near Valdosta State University.

The Valdosta City Council is considering a request to change conditions on the zoning of property on Baytree Road, across the street from the Valdosta State P.E. Complex.

With the request, developers are hoping to turn the space in to new apartments. It's the site of a former fraternity house, the space is now vacant. The proposal calls for a total of 26 units between the two buildings.

City staff said the request is a continuation of a project that started five years ago, when the complexes on either side of the lot were built.

This is just one of several projects like this in the works throughout Lowndes County.

"We're getting a lot more inquiries about development ideas than four years ago," said Matt Martin, Planning and Zoning Administrator.

Staff said the former China Garden restaurant on North Ashley Street will be converting to a new housing complex.

The Remerton Mill Apartments are also nearing completion, with lease applications now being accepted for this fall.

City staff said it's a sign of a growing marketplace, which they expect to continue.

"Growth, and opportunities becoming available that weren't there before. So people are beginning to think what they might want to do with their property, or if they have development ideas they're beginning to think, where can I do this, and when do I get started," Martin said. "Over the past ten, fifteen years, most of the residential growth in Valdosta has been in the form of multi-family as opposed to single-family. That trend is probably going to continue, in particular with a regional university being here, in particularly with lands near that university, there's always going to be demand for multi-family."

Further away from campus, Martin said they are are receiving more development inquiries for single-family and housing developments.

The rezoning request did receive a 5-4 recommendation approval vote from the planning commission at its meeting late last month.

The city council is expected to vote on the request Thursday, following a final public hearing.