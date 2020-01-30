New app designed to help patients, family navigate Tallahassee Memorial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is launching a new app to help folks find their way around the growing hospital campus.

The help desk is often the first stop for patients and their families.

"How many people would you say you give directions to on a daily basis?"

"Oh goodness, it would be hundreds, if not more," Leif Dorn said as he manned the atrium help desk.

Now TMH is offering a new app called "TMH Go." People can type in their destination and the app can lead them through the hallways and up the elevators to reach it.

"Many people are very familiar with Waze or Google maps and it's the same type of technology," said TMH Vice President Stephanie Derzypolski. "It tells you exactly what floor to go to, it says turn right, turn left. It's very easy to use, very user-friendly."

The hospital now has three parking garages and more than a million square feet.

The app also lets people drop a pin to remember where they parked.

In its first week, nearly a thousand people have downloaded and used it.

