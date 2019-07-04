New ax throwing businesses opening in Tallahassee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The ax throwing craze is coming to Tallahassee, with two new companies opening this summer.

Tomahawks 51 Ax Throwing is located on West Tennessee Street, while Tomahawk Chop Ax Throwing is on Eppes Street.

The Bowen family is opening the Eppes Street location.

Patrick Bowen said there is no better place for "tomahawk" ax throwing, than in the heart of Seminole country.

When the Bowen family returned from a family trip to Canada, they decided to bring part of it home with them.

"We pretty much knew right out of the gate it was something we wanted to bring to Tallahassee, said Bowen.

They are hoping to appeal to people of all ages.

"We want to give residents another option," said Bowen. "We've always had the ho-hum movie theater, go bowling. This is something different. It's a good fun way to go out, hang out with your friends and compete."

Those ages 15-18 will have to have parents present to participate, and all other participants will sign waivers.

Bowen says the sport is accessible to people of all abilities.

"You don't have to be big, strong, masculine, burly guy to come throw axes. You can be anywhere from a 17-year-old to a 60-year-old. It's a sport for everybody," said Bowen.

After visitors sign waivers, they will be taught how to play by an "ax-pert."

"Everyone will learn how to hold the ax, and throw the ax and have

time to practice," explained Alexis Bowen.

There are dry erase boards in each lane to allow competitive teams to keep up with their scores.

Patrick Bowen said he expects to see a variety of school spirit.

"We welcome everybody to come hang out with us and tailgate here," said Bowen. "We'll fix the targets up for different schools."

The current targets are painted for the University of Virginia and Florida State University.

The ax throwing businesses represent a growing trend nationwide, as consumers look for more experience based activities.

"It gives both visitors and residents more options of things to do, not just even in inclement weather, but a lot of them are seeking

them out just for the sheer adventure of the activity," said Visit Tallahassee's Kerri Post.

Post said her staff is excited to try the sport as well.

"It's not just good for visitors, but for consumers here," said Post.

