New choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm opens in Cairo

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 29, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- A popular holiday tradition for families the day after Thanksgiving is to pick out a Christmas tree.

Friday morning, the Cairo community celebrated the grand opening of their new and only choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm.

The Wheelers Christmas Tree Farm opened at 9 a.m. off Hall Road.

"My daddy painted that sign on the building up front or rather had some helpers to paint that sign," said Marilyn Wheeler Osborn.

The three Wheeler sisters recall the first family farm located in Thomasville in the seventies.

Old photos show their parents starting the original farm.

However, they say their dad fell ill and passed away weeks before it opened. It closed several years later.

"He was not able to realize the dream of having the Christmas tree farm," said Della Wheeler Lovett, Wheelers Christmas Tree Farm owner.

Three years ago, Della decided to revive it. With more than 3,000 trees planted, about 900 are now ready for a good home.

"It's walking through the fields, finding the perfect tree, coming to sit down and maybe roasting some marshmallows," said Lovett.

Friday, families were choosing from a Carolina Sapphire or a Murray Cypress to cut down and take home.

"To honor our mom and dad in this way has just really touched my heart," said Osborn.

"And to know that the Wheeler name and tradition with Christmas trees is carried on," added Peggy Wheeler Pollock.

The business is now bringing back the Christmas spirit for the Wheelers and families of Cairo.

"I hope that I made my parents proud," said Lovett.

"Oh, she has. She has," Osborn adds.

The Wheeler Christmas Tree Farm is now open every Friday through Sunday. For more information and operating hours, click here to visit their website.