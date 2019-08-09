New culture coming together nicely for Noles in second year of Taggart

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sometimes before you build a culture, you have to tear down the one that was there before. That's pretty much what Willie Taggart had to do last season at Florida State.

At times, it was evident; many players on the team weren't entirely bought in. Especially upperclassmen.

They were used to the way things were done under Jimbo Fisher, and sometimes adapting to change can be hard.

But, so far in fall camp, it's pretty evident that Taggart has his guys on the same page now.

They spend time together not just on the field, but off of it as well. And as bonds continue to get strong, so too does the entire team.

"I think our guys have grown from that; going through it last year has helped them to be better and to make sure we're not in that position again," Taggart said. "I've seen the leadership out of all our guys and it's crazy, most of our best players were sophomores and they're all juniors now and you see them now, just holding each other accountable."

Florida State will hold fall camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton next week.

