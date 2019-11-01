New date set for execution of convicted Thomasville murderer

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

FORSYTH, Ga. (WALB) -- A man convicted of murder in Thomasville has just received a new execution date, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie, 52, was set to be executed on Oct. 30, however, he was granted a stay of execution to determine if the local court had jurisdiction during the sentencing.

On Thursday, the court considered the motion “moot” and the stay was dissolved.

On Friday, the DOC announced Cromartie’s new execution date would be Nov. 13.

The Thomas County Superior Court ordered the execution be set for a date between Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

Commissioner Timothy C. Ward has now set the date for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Cromartie was convicted in 1997 for the murder of Richard A. Slysz.

If executed, Cromartie will be the 52nd inmate to be put to death by lethal injection, according to a statement by the DOC.

