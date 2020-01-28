"Nothing the driver could do" witness says in Cairo boy's death

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — The Cairo Police Department has released new details in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was walking near his bus stop Monday morning.

According to the incident report, witnesses told police the victim, Jaden Richardson, and his sister walked up to the bus stop in the Legion parking lot. One witness says they told the kids they'd already missed the bus, then Richardson took off running from the parking lot and tried to cross the street.

That's when he was hit by a car that was headed west on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The driver of the car told police she initially thought she had hit a trash can, then when she got out of her car, she saw it was a child.

It was still a little dark outside when the accident happened, police say.

Another witness told police the child ran out into the road in front of the car and "there was nothing the driver could do."

Jaden's sister told police once the lady at the bus stop told them they had missed the bus, her little brother took off running toward the house to tell their mother they missed it.

She then said she saw the vehicle and started yelling at her brother "stop, stop there is a vehicle, stop," but Jaden kept running and didn't see the vehicle.

He was hit about 40 feet from the intersection. Jaden was taken to the Grady General Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead at 8:15 a.m.

