New details on coronavirus cases in Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health has released new details on the three coronavirus cases reported in Leon County Wednesday night.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says the coronavirus patient it treated has died. According to FDOH, the person was a 48-year-old Georgia woman. At this point, health officials do not know how she got coronavirus.

The hospital says the woman was transferred from an out-of-state hospital before she died at TMH.

FDOH says the two patients who tested positive after visiting a Capital Regional Medical Center emergency room are both Florida residents who traveled to Georgia. Both of those patients, one a 55-year-old man and the other a 58-year-old woman, had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

CRMC says one patient was taken to the hospital for more treatment, while the other was discharged and given instructions for quarantining at home, per CDC guidance.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.