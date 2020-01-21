New details on disturbance at FSU dining hall that led to arrest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University police arrested a 21-year-old student Sunday night for causing a disturbance at the Suwannee Dining Room.

According to the arrest affidavit, Abed Juan was yelling things like "The answer is here!" and "Don't be afraid!" causing people to panic and run away from the dining hall.

Police were called to the area around 7 p.m., and officers were told Juan was wearing a teal shirt and black shorts. When Juan left the dining hall, he was walking towards Bryan Hall, then made his way to Landis Green.

An officer saw Juan walking across Landis Green, and they ordered him to get on the ground, the affidavit said. Juan obeyed the officer's commands, was searched, handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car.

Several people in the area told police they saw Juan cause the disturbance inside the Suwannee Room, and they provided statements.

The food service manager of the dining hall told police in a written statement Juan shouted "listen to me" several times and hit a table then left the building, the affidavit said. The manager followed Juan to Landis Green where he was arrested.

Police took several more written statements from witnesses. One witness even took a video of Juan yelling, which they shared with police.

The officer who filed the affidavit wrote that Juan may need a psychological evaluation. According to the affidavit, Juan uttered something about having three voices in his head.

Juan was arrested for disorderly conduct in an establishment. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

