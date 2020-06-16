New details released of how officials discovered bodies of double homicide victims

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – New court documents are shedding more light on how police discovered the bodies of 75-year-old Victoria Sims and 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau Saturday evening at a Tallahassee home.

Investigators were first called to Sims’ home, after family reported her missing. Detectives found the apartment had been ransacked, the door left ajar, and Sims’ car missing.

Police ordered a GPS location on Sims’ phone and it led officers to the home of Aaron Glee, Jr. in the 2100 block of Monday Road, according to the court records.

Officials say after responding to the home, they found Sims' car parked outside, stuck in mud. There was a white sheet covering the back of the vehicle, including the license plate, which was bent upwards, "as though attempting to conceal the vehicle's identity," according to court documents.

Sims’ cell phone and Florida license were later found in a trash can outside the house.

According to court documents, call records show Sims had talked on the phone with Glee, the last time for about two minutes on Friday, June 12 at 10:55 a.m. Every call after that went to Sims' voicemail.

Authorities forced entry into the home, fearing Sims was being held inside. Police say Sims' body was located in a bedroom. The body was covered with a white blanket and her wrists and ankles were bound behind her back, according to the court documents.

The home smelled "strongly" of cigarette smoke, as if someone had been recently smoking. A police dog was brought in to track the scent. That dog lead officers into the woods about 200 feet behind the home, where they discovered Salau’s body, covered in leaves.

While officers were still on the scene Saturday, a cousin told investigators Glee had gotten a one-way bus ticket from Tallahassee to West Palm Beach where Glee has family.

Officials say Glee paid for the ticket in cash and did not have any baggage in his possession. Authorities say officers detained Glee at a bus stop in Orlando, and he had what appeared to be a blood stain on his pants.

Glee is charged with premeditated murder and kidnapping.

