New dog park opens in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Valentine's Day treat for Tallahassee dog owners was unveiled on Friday as a brand new dog park opened.

Located at the J. Lee Vause Park, it's now open and welcome to pups both big and small.

Big Dog Rescue was on hand at the opening in case anyone wanted to add a new member to their pack.

"This community loves its cats and dogs. And they're our family and so, to bring them out here and show them a good time really means a lot, to them, as well as to us," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

Leon County is encouraging all future visitors to share pictures at the park by using the hashtags #LCDogPark and #VauseBarkPark on social media.