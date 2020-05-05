New field at Leon to make for better experience across all seasons

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Leon High School, as construction is well underway on a new field turf.

"When they break the bottle on that field, our kids will be super excited to be on it," Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said.

The field cost approximately $900,000 and should last around 20 years.

By comparison, Feely says, the district was paying nearly $80,000 to maintain Leon's old field.

"It's a safer surface," Feely said. "We are able to expand our green space as far as practicing. In 10 to 13 years, it will pay for itself."

The biggest problem the new field solves is flooding.

"It's tough to get solid practice in when you're playing in mud," Leon head football coach Garrett Jahn said.

And while the new field brings excitement, Jahn said they will keep some traditions.

"It'll still be Bobby Benson Field at Cox-Sauls Fieldhouse," Jahn said. "We kept the double goal posts, which are historic for Leon. As a tradition, every time we enter the field, we go through those double goal posts."

The field will also host boys and girls soccer, lacrosse and flag football.

"With grass as the season goes on, you sort of lose the same surface that you had in August and, by the time the spring sports come around, there is dirt on the field and if it rains it can be unplayable," Feely explained.

He said distance learning has helped the construction crews because parking lots used by students are now empty.

Leon expects the field completed in the middle of June.