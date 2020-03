By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida as of 11:00am Sunday morning, there are 830 total positive cases of coronavirus in the Sunshine state. 768 are Florida residents who tested positive, and 62 are non-Florida residents. In total, there have been 13 deaths.

Leon County has four cases. Gadsden County has one case. Jackson county has one case as well.

