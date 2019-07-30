New historic district forms in Thomasville

By: Paige Dauer |WALB News10

July 30, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After more than a year in the making, Thomasville has just added another historic district to its city.

The idea to turn sections of Jefferson Street and several other streets in that neighborhood into a historic district began years ago when tragedy struck at a home on East Jefferson Street which was nearly destroyed by a fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but with the house now vacant the possibility of an apartment complex replacing it was a very real possibility.

“Our best chance to protect our single-family neighborhood would be to go for a historic district," said John Wood, who lives on Jefferson Street.

So, Wood began a petition to claim this area as a historic district.

“With the exception of one or two, everyone was in favor of it,” said Wood.

Now, it's known as Mallette Heights.

It's one of just six historic districts in Thomasville.

“A lot of the success of Thomasville is built on these local historic districts," said Thomasville’s Urban Designer, Kenneth Thompson.

The award-winning homes and historic homes lining this neighborhood is the exact character many residents like Nancy Hawkes cherish.

“We love the way the neighborhood looks. We love feeling like we’re stepping back in time and we want to keep it that way," said Hawkes.

Thompson said it’s another way to keep history alive.

“They really are the crown jewels of the community," said Thompson.

These homes have been a part of Thomasville since the early 1900′s, so, city leaders do what they can to preserve and protect it.

“History is a part of our blood," said Wood.

This zoning will ensure the homes remain in keeping with its historic nature.

“I think it just keeps the town charming," said Hawkes.

City leaders will soon hand out brochures to people in this new historic district, so they’ll know what to expect moving forward.

The brochures include information on the type of renovations you can do and the steps to take to get it approved.